SAP (NYSE:SAP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAP. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.57.

SAP traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $105.24. 1,106,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. SAP has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.52.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. Equities research analysts expect that SAP will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

