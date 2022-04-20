SAP (NYSE:SAP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAP. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.57.
SAP traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $105.24. 1,106,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. SAP has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.52.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth $31,000.
About SAP (Get Rating)
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
