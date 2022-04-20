Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €6.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €6.00 ($6.45) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €9.00 ($9.68) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.53) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €5.90 ($6.34) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.80 ($9.46) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €6.40 ($6.88) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.33 ($7.88).

FRA:SHA opened at €5.82 ($6.26) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.69. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($12.15) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($18.00).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

