Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Cut to C at TheStreet

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Scholastic stock opened at $38.50 on Monday. Scholastic has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.82. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 417.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

