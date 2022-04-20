Schroders (LON:SDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,200 ($41.63) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.57) to GBX 3,544 ($46.11) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($51.00) to GBX 3,720 ($48.40) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,650 ($47.49) to GBX 3,750 ($48.79) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,637.71 ($47.33).

Get Schroders alerts:

LON:SDR opened at GBX 3,148 ($40.96) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,674 ($34.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,913 ($50.91). The stock has a market cap of £8.89 billion and a PE ratio of 14.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,159.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,393.15.

In other news, insider Peter Harrison sold 4,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,894 ($37.65), for a total transaction of £133,297.64 ($173,429.14).

About Schroders (Get Rating)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.