Scotiabank Cuts Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$10.50

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.21.

Shares of FSZ traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,103. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.45. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$9.61 and a 52-week high of C$11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41.

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$241.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$206.60 million. Research analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 23,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.40, for a total value of C$245,598.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,239,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$44,095,747.99.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

