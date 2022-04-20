Scotiabank Lowers Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target to C$10.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.
OTCMKTS:FRRPF remained flat at $$8.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $9.59.
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
