Scotiabank Upgrades Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) to Outperform

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

BADFF traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.00. 112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $35.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.74.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.