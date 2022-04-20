SEA (NYSE:SE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of SEA from $265.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.67.

Shares of SE opened at $107.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. SEA has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in SEA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,999,979 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,237,095,000 after purchasing an additional 362,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,984,223,000 after buying an additional 3,343,383 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,922,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of SEA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,312,413 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,859,574,000 after acquiring an additional 116,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 301.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,041 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $315,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,207 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

