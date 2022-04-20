Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Charles Bruce Scott Scott Sells 1,000 Shares

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 1,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.60, for a total value of C$27,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,982,590.80.

Shares of TSE:SEA traded down C$0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$25.56. 5,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,264. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.27. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 2,594.00.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

