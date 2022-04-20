SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. 2,928,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,551. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.05.

SeaChange International ( NASDAQ:SEAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 8th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 27.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, analysts expect that SeaChange International will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaChange International Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

