Seagate Technology (STX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 guidance at $1.80-2.20 EPS.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Seagate Technology to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STX opened at $84.13 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.05 and a 200-day moving average of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Argus raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.83.

In other news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $462,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

