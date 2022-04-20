Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $319.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

