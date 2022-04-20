Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $8.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.46. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $31.46 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $80.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 3.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $207,243.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,112.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $355,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,516 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

