Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MGY. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

NYSE MGY opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $162,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 36.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 95.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $334,000.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

