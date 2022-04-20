Seaport Res Ptn Comments on The Bank of New York Mellon Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.77.

Shares of BK opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average of $56.40. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.