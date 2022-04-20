Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.85%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Berry stock opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.81 million, a P/E ratio of -60.60 and a beta of 2.58. Berry has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -119.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Berry during the 4th quarter worth $20,564,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 205,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 65,183 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Berry by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Berry by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,064,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry by 66.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

