Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on PDC Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for PDC Energy in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $3.82 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.61. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

PDCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $854.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.65 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $133,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $73,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,713,021.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,469 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

