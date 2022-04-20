SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

SEAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $770,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,948,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,859 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,376,000 after purchasing an additional 826,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,105,000 after purchasing an additional 620,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 470,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,844,000 after purchasing an additional 452,483 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day moving average of $64.82. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $76.29.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 639.40% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

