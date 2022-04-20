SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SEAS. B. Riley upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.
Shares of NYSE SEAS traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.00. 1,136,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 2.19. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $41.94 and a 1 year high of $76.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day moving average of $64.82.
In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $465,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,800 shares of company stock worth $1,957,859. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,376,000 after purchasing an additional 826,356 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,105,000 after acquiring an additional 620,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 470,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,844,000 after acquiring an additional 452,483 shares during the last quarter.
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
