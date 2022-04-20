SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,545 ($20.10) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,325 ($17.24) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.30) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.26) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,402.91 ($18.25).

Shares of SGRO stock opened at GBX 1,359.50 ($17.69) on Tuesday. SEGRO has a 12 month low of GBX 980.60 ($12.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,508 ($19.62). The stock has a market cap of £16.35 billion and a PE ratio of 4.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,307.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,319.83.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

