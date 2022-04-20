Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Increased to $168.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $168.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.19% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SRE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.
NYSE:SRE traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $171.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.33. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $172.84.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sempra by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,723,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,733,000 after acquiring an additional 118,996 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,484 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,388,000 after buying an additional 466,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $788,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.
About Sempra (Get Rating)
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sempra (SRE)
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.