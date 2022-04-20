Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

ASAI stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Sendas Distribuidora has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 5.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

