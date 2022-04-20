Senstar Technologies (SNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Senstar Technologies stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.78 million and a PE ratio of 6.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70. Senstar Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Senstar Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,028 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Senstar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,169,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Senstar Technologies by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Senstar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Senstar Technologies by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 32,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Senstar Technologies Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company operates through two segments, Products and Projects.

