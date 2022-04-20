Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) to report $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.96. Service Co. International reported earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.
Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 116.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,107,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $67,765,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,115,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,444,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $50.99 and a 12-month high of $72.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.19%.
About Service Co. International (Get Rating)
Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.
