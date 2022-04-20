ServiceNow (NOW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect ServiceNow to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NOW stock opened at $514.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $552.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $600.75. The company has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a PE ratio of 451.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.84.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total value of $91,461.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,141 shares of company stock valued at $18,355,758. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

