SFL (NYSE:SFL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SFL. DNB Markets downgraded SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SFL in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SFL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

NYSE:SFL opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. SFL has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $10.84.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million. SFL had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SFL will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SFL by 133.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 536,360 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in SFL by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 56,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 30,099 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SFL during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in SFL by 117.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 68,677 shares in the last quarter. 29.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

