Sharps Compliance (SMED) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sharps Compliance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SMED stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $18.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMED. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 16,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 842,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 174,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

