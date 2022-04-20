Shell (LON:SHEL) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,375 ($30.90) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($31.88) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($35.78) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($33.19) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($33.83) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.03) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,633 ($34.26).

Get Shell alerts:

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,230.61 ($29.02) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,034.52. The company has a market capitalization of £168.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($23.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,259.50 ($29.40).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In other Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.54), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($5,042,935.21).

About Shell (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.