Shell (LON:SHEL) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.52) to GBX 2,551 ($33.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($35.78) price target on Shell in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,570 ($33.44) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($33.19) price target on Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.03) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,633 ($34.26).

LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,230 ($29.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($23.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,259.50 ($29.40). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,034.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £168.39 billion and a PE ratio of 11.28.

In other Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.54), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($5,042,935.21).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

