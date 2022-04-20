Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

SHEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

SHEN opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.30.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.68 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

