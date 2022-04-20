Sherritt International Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sherritt International in a report released on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sherritt International’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on S. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a report on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sherritt International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$0.45 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

S stock opened at C$0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Sherritt International has a twelve month low of C$0.36 and a twelve month high of C$0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$317.83 million and a PE ratio of -17.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.71.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$36.60 million for the quarter.

About Sherritt International (Get Rating)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.