ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Sells $740,377.69 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) CFO Dan Puckett sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.59, for a total value of $740,377.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,163.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Dan Puckett sold 6,621 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total value of $958,124.91.

On Thursday, January 20th, Dan Puckett sold 1,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $219,735.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.20. The company had a trading volume of 315,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $249.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -685.23 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.44.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWAV. TheStreet raised ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.33.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

