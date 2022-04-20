Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE)

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.69) target price on shares of Duke Royalty in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of DUKE stock opened at GBX 42.70 ($0.56) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 39.93. Duke Royalty has a 52 week low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 48.03 ($0.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 24.43 and a current ratio of 24.90. The stock has a market cap of £153.21 million and a P/E ratio of 7.73.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

