Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Gateley (LON:GTLY)

Gateley (LON:GTLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

GTLY stock opened at GBX 220 ($2.86) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £262.41 million and a PE ratio of 18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 198.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 216.42. Gateley has a one year low of GBX 172.55 ($2.24) and a one year high of GBX 262 ($3.41).

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

