Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Gateley (LON:GTLY)

Gateley (LON:GTLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
GTLY stock opened at GBX 220 ($2.86) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £262.41 million and a PE ratio of 18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 198.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 216.42. Gateley has a one year low of GBX 172.55 ($2.24) and a one year high of GBX 262 ($3.41).
About Gateley (Get Rating)
See Also
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gateley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.