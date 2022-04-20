Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Synectics (LON:SNX)

Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of SNX opened at GBX 125 ($1.63) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 114.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 107.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.24 million and a P/E ratio of -44.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Synectics has a 12 month low of GBX 85.10 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 145 ($1.89).

Synectics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides integrated electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

