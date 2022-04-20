SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SIBN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

SIBN opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $726.40 million, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $40,637.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $90,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,546 shares of company stock valued at $296,447 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SI-BONE by 52.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 126.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 393.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

