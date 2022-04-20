Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$3.50 target price on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 169.23% from the stock’s previous close.

SMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.18.

Shares of SMT traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.30. 70,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,931. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.88. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of C$1.30 and a 52 week high of C$4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$212.42 million and a PE ratio of -6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$78.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.93 million. On average, analysts predict that Sierra Metals will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

