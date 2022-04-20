SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCBGF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SIG Combibloc Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on SIG Combibloc Group from CHF 30.50 to CHF 27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded SIG Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

SCBGF opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. SIG Combibloc Group has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $39.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.16.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

