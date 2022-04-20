SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. SIGA Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $508.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.50.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 53.39%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 39.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 378.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 18.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SIGA Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.