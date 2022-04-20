Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Signature Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Signature Bank to earn $26.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $288.20 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $216.00 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.01.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 20.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,140,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.69.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

