Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Cut to $375.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $415.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.12% from the stock’s current price.

SBNY has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $288.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Signature Bank has a one year low of $216.00 and a one year high of $374.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

