Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Raised to $460.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.61% from the company’s previous close.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.15.

Signature Bank stock opened at $288.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.96 and a 200-day moving average of $315.01. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $216.00 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 20.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 50.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,826,000 after purchasing an additional 76,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,478,000 after purchasing an additional 54,579 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 236.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 7.3% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

