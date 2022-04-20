Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Issue $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Signature Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Signature Bank to earn $26.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $288.20 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $216.00 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $306.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.01.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 20.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,826,000 after buying an additional 76,141 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,274,000 after buying an additional 87,814 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 163,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,906,000 after buying an additional 35,195 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,936,000 after buying an additional 69,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,689,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

