Silgan (SLGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Silgan to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Silgan has set its Q1 guidance at $0.70-0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.80-4.00 EPS.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Silgan to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. Silgan has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.81%.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $276,014.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $193,102.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Silgan by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 40,478 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 108.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Silgan by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

