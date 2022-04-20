Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q1 guidance at $0.58-0.68 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. The firm had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Silicon Laboratories to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $135.09 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $120.15 and a one year high of $211.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.67.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

