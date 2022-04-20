SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target Raised to C$14.15

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.15 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 66.08% from the company’s current price.
CVE SIL traded down C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$8.52. 246,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$2.85 and a 52-week high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.52.
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.