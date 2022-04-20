SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target Raised to C$14.15

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.15 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 66.08% from the company’s current price.

CVE SIL traded down C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$8.52. 246,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$2.85 and a 52-week high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.52.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

