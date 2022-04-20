Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.83.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.04. 34,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,244. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.46. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $80.78 and a twelve month high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 5.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

