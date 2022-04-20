Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $164.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SI. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.45.

Shares of SI stock opened at $131.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.42. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.46. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $80.78 and a 12 month high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,360,000 after purchasing an additional 259,782 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 69.7% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,837,000 after acquiring an additional 362,164 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 87.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,174,000 after acquiring an additional 331,474 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,197,000 after buying an additional 502,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 530,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,614,000 after acquiring an additional 26,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

