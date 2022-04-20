Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.
SI traded up $15.36 on Tuesday, reaching $131.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,244. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.42. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $80.78 and a 52-week high of $239.26.
In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
SI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.30.
Silvergate Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
