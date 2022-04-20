Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Similarweb Ltd. is a website which provides web analytics services for businesses. Similarweb Ltd. is based in Israel. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMWB. Barclays raised Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Similarweb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

SMWB stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. Similarweb has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.32.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.74 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 178.53% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Similarweb will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMWB. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Similarweb in the third quarter valued at about $893,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 176.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 609,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 389,301 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

